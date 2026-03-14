Abdon Prats headshot

Abdon Prats Injury: Not in squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Prats (undisclosed) is not an option for Sunday's clash against Espanyol, the club posted.

Prats won't be in the mix for Sunday's showdown against Espanyol as he is sidelined due to undisclosed issues. The forward is set to be evaluated early next week to determine whether he can rejoin the squad for the next round. His absence doesn't really change the lineup picture since he has mostly operated as a bench option for Mallorca this season.

Abdon Prats
Mallorca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Abdon Prats See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Abdon Prats See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
233 days ago