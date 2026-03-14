Abdon Prats Injury: Not in squad

Prats (undisclosed) is not an option for Sunday's clash against Espanyol, the club posted.

Prats won't be in the mix for Sunday's showdown against Espanyol as he is sidelined due to undisclosed issues. The forward is set to be evaluated early next week to determine whether he can rejoin the squad for the next round. His absence doesn't really change the lineup picture since he has mostly operated as a bench option for Mallorca this season.