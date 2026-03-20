Abdon Prats headshot

Abdon Prats News: Makes squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Prats (undisclosed) is back available for Saturday's clash against Elche, the club posted.

Prats has shaken off the minor issue that sidelined him in the last game and is back in the mix for Saturday's showdown against the Franjiverdes after being named in the squad. The attacker has mostly been a bench piece this season and is expected to slide right back into that role moving forward.

Abdon Prats
Mallorca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Abdon Prats See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Abdon Prats See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
239 days ago