Abdon Prats News: Makes squad list
Prats (undisclosed) is back available for Saturday's clash against Elche, the club posted.
Prats has shaken off the minor issue that sidelined him in the last game and is back in the mix for Saturday's showdown against the Franjiverdes after being named in the squad. The attacker has mostly been a bench piece this season and is expected to slide right back into that role moving forward.
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