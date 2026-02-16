Abdou Harroui News: Converts from spot
Harroui scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Parma.
Harroui scored his first goal of the season with a well-taken penalty in Sunday's match against Parma, adding one key pass and one tackle. The midfielder has primarily operated in a reserve role this season, so consistent goal contributions should not be expected, as he has made just four starts across 14 appearances this campaign.
