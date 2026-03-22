Abdou Harroui News: Sends in three crosses in Atalanta tilt

Harroui created one scoring chance and had one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Atalanta.

Harroui logged decent numbers in the final third, leading his side in deliveries. He'll face increased competition following the return of Antoine Bernede and with Tomas Suslov rounding into shape after a major injury. He has swung in at least one cross in the last five games, amassing 13 deliveries (four accurate) and adding four off-target shots and three key passes over that span. Additionally, this marked his third straight performance with at least one tackle, for a total of eight (six won).