Abdou Harroui News: Wins two tackles in Sassuolo bout

Harroui had one shot (zero on goal), two tackles (two won) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 3-0 defeat versus Sassuolo.

Harroui is getting consistent minutes thanks to several absences in the midfield, but wasn't as effective in the final third as in previous instances in this one. He has scored once and added three shots (one on target), six key passes and six crosses (three accurate) in his last six outings (three starts).