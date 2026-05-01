Abdoul Bamo Meite Injury: Absent from squad

Meite (undisclosed) has been left out of the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against PSG, the club posted.

Meite doesn't feature in the squad for Saturday's clash against PSG and no details have been provided on the nature of the defender's absence, making it an unexpected omission for a player who had been expected to start against the league leaders. Nathaniel Adjei is expected to step into the starting role in his place as the Merlus look to cause an upset against PSG.