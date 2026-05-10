Abdoul Bamo Meite Injury: Out against Metz

Meite (adductor) will miss Sunday's clash against Metz, according to the club.

Meite's absence now stretches to a second consecutive match, with the club continuing to take a cautious approach given the limited stakes of the final fixtures of the season. Nathaniel Adjei had stepped into the starting role during his absence and is expected to continue covering at the back, with Lorient prioritizing their players' health heading into the final fixture of the campaign against Le Havre.