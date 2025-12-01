Meite had his best outing this season with the Merlus, providing the assist for Sambou Soumano right after the break to give a consequential lead to Lorient which allowed them to win their first game since late September. That said, Meite was forced off with a groin issue that made him questionable ahead of the game and which forced him late. He will need to be assessed before Sunday's clash against Lyon. If the center back has to miss the game, Nathaniel Adjei who replaced him against the Aiglons will likely get a larger role in the back three against the Gones.