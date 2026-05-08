Abdoul Bamo Meite Injury: Unlikely against Metz

Meite (adductor) continues to manage adductor discomfort and is uncertain for Sunday's trip to Metz, with the club unwilling to take any risks with the defender in a season finale without any major stakes, according to Baptiste Cogne of Ouest France.

Meite had already missed last weekend's draw against PSG with the issue, and the club's cautious approach suggests he is unlikely to travel to Moselle if there is any doubt over his fitness. Nathaniel Adjei had stepped into the starting role during his absence and is expected to continue covering if Meite cannot be cleared, with Lorient prioritizing having their players in good health heading into the final fixture of the season against Le Havre.