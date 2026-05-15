Abdoul Bamo Meite News: Option for season finale

Meite (adductor) returned to full team training Thursday and will be an option for Sunday's season finale against Le Havre, according to Le Telegramme.

Meite had missed two consecutive fixtures with an adductor issue as the club took a cautious approach given the limited stakes of the final stretch of the season. His return to collective sessions is a welcome development for Lorient heading into the final fixture of the campaign, with Nathaniel Adjei having covered in his absence and potentially returning to a backup role with Meite back in the fold at the Moustoir.