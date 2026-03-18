Abdoul Bamo Meite News: Picks one match ban

Meite is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, according to Le Telegramme.

Meite picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and will be suspended for Saturday's clash against Toulouse. The center-back has been a fixture in the Merlus back line, so his absence is set to force a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Darline Yongwa emerging as the top candidate to step in for this matchup.