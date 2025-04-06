Abdoul Bamo Meite News: Sees red Sunday

Meite was sent off in the 89th minute of Sunday's 2-0 loss against Le Havre and will suspended for at least one game against Angers on Sunday.

Meite has started six of Montpellier's last seven games and was increasing his influence in the backline helping his team concede fewer goals in recent outings. That said he couldn't prevent another loss on Sunday and won't be available next Sunday due to suspension.