Abdoul Bamo Meite News: Suspension upgraded

Bamo Meite was sent off during the 2-0 loss to Le Havre, and will now be sidelined for two matches. The defender is now set to miss clashes with both Angers and Marseille. Bamo Meite will be eligible for an April 27 clash with Reims. Boubacar Kouyate is expected to slot into the starting XI in the meantime.