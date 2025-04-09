Fantasy Soccer
Abdoul Bamo Meite headshot

Abdoul Bamo Meite News: Suspension upgraded

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 12:41pm

Bamo Meite's suspension was updated to two games, Ligue 1 announced.

Bamo Meite was sent off during the 2-0 loss to Le Havre, and will now be sidelined for two matches. The defender is now set to miss clashes with both Angers and Marseille. Bamo Meite will be eligible for an April 27 clash with Reims. Boubacar Kouyate is expected to slot into the starting XI in the meantime.

