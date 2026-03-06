Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly Injury: Remains out
Coulibaly (thigh) remains out for the time being, according to the club.
Coulibaly is still dealing with a thigh injury and remains unavailable for the club for the time being. It's a tough break for Bremen since he has held down a regular starting role this season. In his absence the back line will likely continue to rely on Marco Friedl and Niklas Stark to handle the starting duties until he makes his return.
