Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Coulibaly (thigh) won't be an option for Sunday's clash against St. Pauli, according to the club.

Coulibaly couldn't beat the clock ahead of Sunday's showdown with St. Pauli and will be sidelined for the matchup. The center back now shifts his focus to next week's test against Heidenheim, aiming to get back in the mix after locking down a starting role in Bremen's back line all season long. In his absence, expect Niklas Stark and Marco Friedl to anchor the heart of the defense on Sunday.