Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly Injury: Still suffering from muscular issue

Coulibaly (muscular) is unavailable for Saturday's clash against Leipzig due to his recurrent issues, according to the club.

Coulibaly has missed three consecutive games with a muscular problem prior to the break and is again on the sidelines with his continued absence leaving Bremen short-handed at the back alongside Niklas Stark (undisclosed). Amos Pieper (knee) steps into the starting role in central defense for the Leipzig clash despite his own recent return from injury, underlining just how stretched coach Thioune's defensive options are right now. Getting Coulibaly back for the Koln fixture next week will be a priority as Bremen push to secure their Bundesliga status in the final stretch of the season.