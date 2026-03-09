Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly Injury: Still working on return

Coulibaly (thigh) is still working on his return and is unlikely to return ahead of their March 21 match against Wolfsburg, according to manager Daniel Thioune, per Deich Stube. "With Karim, it may still be a few days too early."

Coulibaly has already missed three games and appears to be lined up for a fourth straight missed outing, still working on his return. This continues a rough trend, as he was a starter before the injury. Once fit, he should almost immediately earn that spot back, with Marco Friedl and Niklas Stark likely to continue as starters until he returns.