Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly Injury: Subbed off injured

Published on February 14, 2026

Coulibaly was forced off in the 61st minute of Saturday's match against Bayern Munich due to an apparent hamstring injury, the club announced.

Coulibaly was forced off in the 61st minute of Saturday's match against Bayern Munich due to an apparent hamstring injury and was replaced by Julian Malatini. The defender will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. Julian Malatini is likely to see increased minutes if Coulibaly's absence is confirmed.

