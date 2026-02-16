Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly Injury: Suffers thigh injury

Coulibaly suffered a structural muscle injury in his thigh during Saturday's clash against Bayern and is a real doubt for Sunday's clash against St. Pauli, coach Daniel Thioune said to the media. "We will assess Karim's condition day by day. However, his participation in Sunday's match against FC St. Pauli is definitely questionable."

Coulibaly is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis after picking up a structural thigh injury against the Bavarians on Saturday. The center-back is a real question mark for Sunday's showdown with St. Pauli and is trending toward a true game-time decision. If he is forced to miss any stretch, Julian Malatini is in line to log heavier minutes and take on a bigger role in Bremen's back line.