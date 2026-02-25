Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly Injury: Won't return Saturday

Coulibaly (thigh) won't be an option for Saturday's clash against Heidenheim, Sporting Director Peter Niemeyer said to the media, according to BILD. "Karim's recovery is progressing without complications. However, his return against Heidenheim is not expected."

Coulibaly suffered a thigh injury in the clash against Bayern and will stay sidelined for Saturday's matchup against Heidenheim. The center-back is trending in the right direction in his recovery with no setbacks reported, but this one comes a little too soon for him to get back on the field. With him still out of the mix, Marco Friedl and Niklas Stark are lined up to anchor central defense together for this contest.