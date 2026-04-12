Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly News: Option Sunday
Coulibaly (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Koln.
Coulibaly is fit once again and back in the team Sunday, with the defender and option from the bench. This is solid news for the club, gaining back a starter in the defense. After the issues with injuries leading back to Feb. 22, he will look to earn back his starting role, with 20 starts in 22 appearances this season.
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