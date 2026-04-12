Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly headshot

Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly News: Option Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 5:35am

Coulibaly (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Koln.

Coulibaly is fit once again and back in the team Sunday, with the defender and option from the bench. This is solid news for the club, gaining back a starter in the defense. After the issues with injuries leading back to Feb. 22, he will look to earn back his starting role, with 20 starts in 22 appearances this season.

Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly
Werder Bremen
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