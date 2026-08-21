Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly News: Signs with Strasbourg through 2031

Coulibaly has signed with Strasbourg through 2031 from Werder Bremen, the club announced.

Coulibaly broke into Bremen's first team at the start of the 2025-26 season and went on to make 27 appearances with a goal, playing an active role in helping the club retain its Bundesliga status in his debut top flight campaign. Coulibaly is expected to add depth and a promising left footed profile to Strasbourg's central defense as he continues his development in a new league. His move to Ligue 1 marks the next step for the young defender after establishing himself at senior level in Germany.