Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly headshot

Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly News: Signs with Strasbourg through 2031

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 21, 2026

Coulibaly has signed with Strasbourg through 2031 from Werder Bremen, the club announced.

Coulibaly broke into Bremen's first team at the start of the 2025-26 season and went on to make 27 appearances with a goal, playing an active role in helping the club retain its Bundesliga status in his debut top flight campaign. Coulibaly is expected to add depth and a promising left footed profile to Strasbourg's central defense as he continues his development in a new league. His move to Ligue 1 marks the next step for the young defender after establishing himself at senior level in Germany.

Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly
Strasbourg
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