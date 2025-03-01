Abdoul Kone News: Goes unused
Kone was unused off the bench for Friday's 3-0 loss to Monaco.
Kone returned to the team sheet Friday, seeing that spot for the first time since early January. However, he would only see the bench, not getting on the field for a single minute. He has only appeared three times all season and will look to remain healthy moving forward, as he did see the start in their opener before his brutal luck started.
