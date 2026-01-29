Kone has signed with Leipzig until 2031 but will remain on loan at Reims for the rest of the current season before linking up with Leipzig permanently ahead of the 2026\/27 campaign. The 20-year-old center-back made his professional debut in May 2024 and has since made seven Ligue 1 appearances with one assist, while featuring in 18 matches this season across competitions with one goal and one assist. Kone is a four-time France U21 international and is currently competing in Ligue 2 with Reims, who sit third in the standings and remain in the promotion race.