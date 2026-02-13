Abdoul Ouattara Injury: Fit for Saturday

Ouattara (undisclosed) is an option for Saturday's match against Marseille, according to manager Gary O'Neil, per Alsa Sports.

Ouattara is not going to miss any more time after training this week, only missing one game due to his injury. This will give some depth to the club from the bench again, with the midfielder scoring twice this season. He has started in 12 of his 17 appearances this season, but has only started in two of his past five games, likely to see the bench Saturday.