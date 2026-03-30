Abdoul Ouattara Injury: On track to return against Nice

Ouattara (back) was seen working through running drills on the side Monday and is expected to be fit for Saturday's clash against Nice, according to Cyril Olives Berthet of L'Equipe.

Ouattara has been managing a back issue that forced him to withdraw from the Ivory Coast U23 squad during the international break, but the positive news is that his recovery appears to be progressing on schedule. The midfielder is not quite back in full team training yet, but being cleared to run is a solid step forward and the staff seems confident he will be available for the Nice fixture. He figures to slot back into his rotational role for Strasbourg down the stretch of the season.