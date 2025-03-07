Abdoul Ouattara Injury: Out a month

Ouattara is set to miss the next month of action due to an injury, according to manager Liam Rosenior. "Abdoul should be out for a month."

Ouattara is set to serve on the sidelines for the next couple of weeks, with the midfielder appearing to suffer an injury in their last outing. Luckily for the club, this shouldn't affect much, as he has yet to start in six appearances. He will miss a month due to the injury, hoping to return when facing Reims on April 6.