Abdoul Ouattara Injury: Questionable Sunday

Ouattara is questionable for Sunday's match against Nantes due to a knock he picked up Thursday against Rijeka, according to coach Gary O'Neil, per ICI Alsace. "Ouattara took a knock against Rijeka and is uncertain."

Ouattara took a knock Thursday against Rijeka and could miss Sunday's match against Nantes. The full-back had started the last three matches across all competitions, and his potential absence could be felt, with Guela Doue expected to take his place at right-back.