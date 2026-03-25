Abdoul Ouattara headshot

Abdoul Ouattara Injury: Won't play with nation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Ouattara (back) has withdrawn from the Ivory Coast U23 squad due to injury and is hoping to be available for the Ligue 1 clash against Nice on April. 4, according to Cyril Olives-Berthet from L'Equipe.

Ouattara came off the bench in the 62nd minute of Strasbourg's win at Nantes Sunday before picking up a back injury that forced him to miss the international break with Ivory Coast U23. The 20-year-old has appeared in 23 Ligue 1 matches this season, contributing two goals, and his return for the Nice fixture will be closely monitored, although he figures to remain a rotational option down the stretch.

Abdoul Ouattara
Strasbourg
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