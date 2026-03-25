Abdoul Ouattara Injury: Won't play with nation

Ouattara (back) has withdrawn from the Ivory Coast U23 squad due to injury and is hoping to be available for the Ligue 1 clash against Nice on April. 4, according to Cyril Olives-Berthet from L'Equipe.

Ouattara came off the bench in the 62nd minute of Strasbourg's win at Nantes Sunday before picking up a back injury that forced him to miss the international break with Ivory Coast U23. The 20-year-old has appeared in 23 Ligue 1 matches this season, contributing two goals, and his return for the Nice fixture will be closely monitored, although he figures to remain a rotational option down the stretch.