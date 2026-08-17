Abdoul Ouattara News: Completes permanent move to Ipswich

Ouattara has completed a permanent transfer from Strasbourg to Premier League side Ipswich Town until 2031, the club announced.

Ouattara joined Strasbourg's academy in 2018 at age 13 and progressed through the club's youth ranks before making his professional debut at 18 against Paris Saint-Germain in October 2024. The versatile defender went on to make 62 appearances across all competitions for Strasbourg, scoring five goals and adding two assists, while playing a role in the club's run to the Conference League and Coupe de France semifinals last season. Ouattara is expected to provide depth and positional flexibility for Ipswich as he makes the move to the Premier League.