Abdoul Ouattara headshot

Abdoul Ouattara News: Makes bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Ouattara (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Marseille.

Ouattara is named on the bench for Saturday's clash against Marseille after returning to training this week and missing only one game due to injury. The midfielder has scored twice this season and has started 12 of his 17 appearances, though he had started just two of the past five matches before this fixture. His return strengthens the squad depth as a substitute option.

Abdoul Ouattara
Strasbourg
More Stats & News
