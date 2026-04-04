Abdoul Ouattara News: Makes bench Saturday

Ouattara (back) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Nice.

Ouattara recovered sufficiently from the back issue that had left him doubtful to earn a spot in the squad, but manager Gary O'Neil opted against rushing him back into the starting role. The midfielder has started three of the club's last four matches, but remains a rotation player at best and will likely see minutes off bench depending of how the game unfolds against the Aiglons.