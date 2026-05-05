Abdoulaye Bamba News: Retiring at end of season

Bamba will end his career after the 2025/26 Ligue 1 campaign, his team announced Tuesday.

Bamba will hang up the boots after spending the last nine years with Angers. The defender also had a previous stint with Dijon and made four appearances for the Ivorian national team. While he battled injuries during his last seasons, his final numbers in the French league were 294 clearances, 134 interceptions, 182 tackles (114 won), 219 crosses (33 accurate) and six assists across 133 games played (109 starts).