Abdoulaye Doucoure headshot

Abdoulaye Doucoure News: Available once more

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Doucoure (personal) is available for Saturday's trip to Fulham, per manager David Moyes. "He's available this week, he had a personal issue."

Doucoure was out with a personal issue, but has evidently sorted that out and is now back available once more. The midfielder is a crucial part of the starting XI as the top choice in attacking midfield. Carlos Alcaraz is likely to fall to the bench with Doucoure back.

Abdoulaye Doucoure
Everton
More Stats & News
