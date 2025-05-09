Abdoulaye Doucoure News: Available once more

Doucoure (personal) is available for Saturday's trip to Fulham, per manager David Moyes. "He's available this week, he had a personal issue."

Doucoure was out with a personal issue, but has evidently sorted that out and is now back available once more. The midfielder is a crucial part of the starting XI as the top choice in attacking midfield. Carlos Alcaraz is likely to fall to the bench with Doucoure back.