Abdoulaye Doucoure News: Available once more
Doucoure (personal) is available for Saturday's trip to Fulham, per manager David Moyes. "He's available this week, he had a personal issue."
Doucoure was out with a personal issue, but has evidently sorted that out and is now back available once more. The midfielder is a crucial part of the starting XI as the top choice in attacking midfield. Carlos Alcaraz is likely to fall to the bench with Doucoure back.
