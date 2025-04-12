Abdoulaye Doucoure News: Logs another goal

Doucoure scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Nottingham Forest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 16th minute.

Since the month of February and in Premier League action, Doucoure's form has picked up. He has three goals this season, and all of them occurred across his last eight EPL appearances.