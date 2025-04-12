Fantasy Soccer
Abdoulaye Doucoure headshot

Abdoulaye Doucoure News: Logs another goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Doucoure scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Nottingham Forest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 16th minute.

Since the month of February and in Premier League action, Doucoure's form has picked up. He has three goals this season, and all of them occurred across his last eight EPL appearances.

Abdoulaye Doucoure
Everton
