Abdoulaye Doucoure News: Sent off Wednesday

Doucoure was sent off for a late altercation during Wednesday's draw and he'll miss Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace as the result. In the midst of getting a massive point in the final Goodison derby, Doucoure will miss just his second league match of the season. It's likely Carlos Alcaraz will replace him in the XI and that situation is one to monitor going forward given that Alcaraz was brought in to compete for minutes in that role.