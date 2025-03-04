Abdoulaye Doucoure News: Trains Tuesday, back with team
Doucoure (personal) has returned to training and appears to be an option again, according to his club.
Doucoure missed the club's last match due to the birth of his child but he seems to have already returned to the club, as he was included in training Tuesday. This should clear him for their match on Saturday, which is good news as he is a regular starter when fit and available.
