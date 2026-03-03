Abdoulaye Faye Injury: Available in French Cup

Faye (foot) is back available for Wednesday's Coupe de France clash against Nice, the club posted.

Faye has been sidelined since October with a foot injury that forced him to return to Germany during the winter break to receive treatment with his parent club, but he is now closing in on a comeback after being included in the matchday squad for Wednesday's Coupe de France clash against Nice. This is a major boost for the Merlus since he opened the season as an undisputed starter in the back line and could play an important role down the final stretch once he regains full fitness.