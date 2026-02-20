Abdoulaye Faye Injury: Back on grass

Faye (foot) was back on grass and could return to the match squad in coming weeks, coach Olivier Pantaloni said in the press conference, according to Le Telegramme.

Faye was back out on the grass this week but wasn't able to get through a full training session. The defender is trending toward a return to the match squad in the coming weeks, though the Merlus won't fast-track him given the team's current run of form. In the meantime, Igor Silva is in line to continue handling an expanded role until Faye is back to full fitness.