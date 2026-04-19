Abdoulaye Faye News: Decent defensive outing against OM

Faye recorded three tackles (two won), eight clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Marseille.

Faye delivered a calm and disciplined full 90 at center-back in Saturday's 2-0 home win over Marseille, anchoring the back line and giving Lorient the structure they needed to keep Mason Greenwood and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang limited to just two shots on target despite Marseille controlling possession. He stayed locked in positionally all game, stepping up with Lorient's high line and holding his own in the air with two aerial duels won as Marseille's 34 crosses failed to generate any real danger. He finished with eight clearances, one interception and three tackles (two won), playing a key role in securing Lorient's first clean sheet with him on the pitch.