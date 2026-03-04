Abdoulaye Faye News: Returns in Cup

Faye (foot) made five clearances as a substitute during Wednesday's Coupe de France penalty shootout loss to Nice.

Faye has finally recovered from the foot issue that forced him to miss the previous 16 league games, and he should now be a viable option in the back line. It remains to be seen when he'll return to a starting spot, but he'll look to challenge Darlene Yongwa for the left-sided center-back role.