Abdoulaye Faye News: Scores own goal in loss

Faye created one chance, made two tackles and five clearances but scored an own goal during Sunday's 2-0 loss against Le Havre.

Faye was mostly solid throughout the contest but will be mostly remembered for sending the ball into his own net while trying to cut a cross when the match was still scoreless in the 33rd minute. The center-back spent a significant part of the campaign sidelined due to a foot injury but was mostly solid when able to play, averaging over five clearances per game and showing his parent club that he's more than ready for bigger challenges.