Abdoulaye Faye News: Scores own goal in loss
Faye created one chance, made two tackles and five clearances but scored an own goal during Sunday's 2-0 loss against Le Havre.
Faye was mostly solid throughout the contest but will be mostly remembered for sending the ball into his own net while trying to cut a cross when the match was still scoreless in the 33rd minute. The center-back spent a significant part of the campaign sidelined due to a foot injury but was mostly solid when able to play, averaging over five clearances per game and showing his parent club that he's more than ready for bigger challenges.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now