Abdoulaye Ndiaye Injury: Selected for Fiorentina bout

Ndiaye (groin) has been included in Parma's squad list to face Fiorentina on Sunday.

Ndiaye has recovered from a sports hernia that required surgery and sidelined him since November. He'll likely be eased into action. Still, he might get some minutes since Parma are down two defenders, Sascha Britschgi (thigh) and Lautaro Valenti (suspension). Ndiaye has appeared seven times this season, logging 13 tackles, 10 interceptions and 28 blocks and contributing to one clean sheet.