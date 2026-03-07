Abdoulaye Ndiaye headshot

Abdoulaye Ndiaye Injury: Selected for Fiorentina bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Ndiaye (groin) has been included in Parma's squad list to face Fiorentina on Sunday.

Ndiaye has recovered from a sports hernia that required surgery and sidelined him since November. He'll likely be eased into action. Still, he might get some minutes since Parma are down two defenders, Sascha Britschgi (thigh) and Lautaro Valenti (suspension). Ndiaye has appeared seven times this season, logging 13 tackles, 10 interceptions and 28 blocks and contributing to one clean sheet.

