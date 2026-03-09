Abdoulaye Ndiaye News: DNP in Fiorentina game

Ndiaye (groin) didn't feature in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Fiorentina.

Ndiay was an option after tending to a groin injury for a few months but wasn't deployed even though Parma were short-handed at the position without Lautaro Valenti (suspension) and Sascha Britschgi (thigh). He'll likely have a limited role for a while while he works on his conditioning after a lengthy absence.