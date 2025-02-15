Abdoulaye Ndiaye News: Scores goal

Ndiaye scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-2 draw versus AJ Auxerre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Even though Ndiaye was unable to help Brest's team prevent multiple goals defensively, he somewhat compensated for the concessions using the offensive end. By scoring a goal Friday, he finally got on the scoresheet for this current season.