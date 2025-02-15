Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Abdoulaye Ndiaye headshot

Abdoulaye Ndiaye News: Scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Ndiaye scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-2 draw versus AJ Auxerre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Even though Ndiaye was unable to help Brest's team prevent multiple goals defensively, he somewhat compensated for the concessions using the offensive end. By scoring a goal Friday, he finally got on the scoresheet for this current season.

Abdoulaye Ndiaye
Brest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now