Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Abdoulaye Ndiaye headshot

Abdoulaye Ndiaye News: Stalwart defensive performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Abdoulaye Ndiaye had one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Reims.

Abdoulaye Ndiaye led the Brest defensive effort Saturday with seven clearances and five tackles (four won) as they earned a share of the spoils in a 0-0 draw versus Reims. In the four Brest fixtures preceding Sunday's Ndiaye had made just two appearances (zero starts). Sunday's standout performance could earn the central defender a regular place in the starting XI for the final stretch of the season after an injury-plagued campaign.

Abdoulaye Ndiaye
Brest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now