Abdoulaye Ndiaye News: Stalwart defensive performance

Abdoulaye Ndiaye had one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Reims.

Abdoulaye Ndiaye led the Brest defensive effort Saturday with seven clearances and five tackles (four won) as they earned a share of the spoils in a 0-0 draw versus Reims. In the four Brest fixtures preceding Sunday's Ndiaye had made just two appearances (zero starts). Sunday's standout performance could earn the central defender a regular place in the starting XI for the final stretch of the season after an injury-plagued campaign.