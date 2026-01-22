Toure has missed all matches since late November after suffering a knee injury against Paris Saint-Germain. The captain of Le Havre did not receive any updates following the injury, as the club wants to sell him during the transfer window and did not want to slow negotiations with interested clubs. That said, the midfielder has undergone knee surgery and is set to miss additional time while recovering. Toure was a regular starter prior to his injury, but given the club's recent intention to sell him, his absence should not significantly impact the starting XI.