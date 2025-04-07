Abdoulaye Toure News: Extends goalscoring streak Sunday

Toure scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Montpellier.

Toure scored another goal Sunday, this time with an outside-the-box strike in the 33rd minute assisted by Josue Casimir. It marked his fourth consecutive match with at least one goal and brings him up to eight on the season. He also helped his side keep a clean sheet as he won two tackles, blocked one shot and won seven duels in his full 90 minutes of action.