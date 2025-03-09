Abdoulaye Toure News: Scores after missed penalty

Toure scored a goal in Le Havre's 1-1 draw with St. Etienne Sunday, but also missed a penalty kick before his goal.

The midfielder will be kicking himself over the missed spot kick but he remains Le Havre's biggest threat going forward with four shots (two on target). He also scored immediately after the miss. He has a tough matchup next Sunday against Lyon, a side which has only allowed more than one goal once in its last five matches across all competitions heading into Sunday's match with Nice.