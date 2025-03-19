Abdoulaye Toure News: Scores at Lyon

Toure scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and made three tackles (one won) in Sunday's 4-2 loss versus Lyon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 84th minute.

